Existing Norfolk Southern Tracks Could Be Used For Northern Mecklenburg Light Rail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s been a breakthrough in efforts to bring the light rail to Northern Mecklenburg County.

For the first time, Norfolk Southern says it may be willing to sell or lease its tracks for the proposed red line.

Wednesday, we learned the company sent a letter to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Manager Marcus Jones last July.

In the letter, Norfolk Southern says it is willing to consider, “…engaging with the City of Charlotte and other interested parties in the region regarding a possible transaction of the O Line.”

It says it doesn’t know if it would be, “…an outright sales… or some variant of a lease.”