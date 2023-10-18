Hickory Receives $1.3 Million Settlement for Arches Collapse From 2022

HICKORY, N.C. – The City of Hickory has reached a $1.3 million settlement after wooden arches collapsed along the Hickory City Walk back in February of 2022, Hickory announced Wednesday.

“We’re pleased with the results of the litigation. With this settlement agreement, all parties can turn their attention to the future,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said via a news release. “The City of Hickory looks forward to continuing to build the Hickory Trail and craft a resilient, more vibrant community.”

The settlement agreement was voted on to be approved by the Hickory City Council on Tuesday, October 17th. The City of Hickory and the defendants agreed, through mediation, on a $1.325 million settlement.

The wooden arches, which originally cost $750,000 to build, came crashing down just after midnight on Friday, February 18th. It collapsed just a few months after being installed.