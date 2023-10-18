Statesville Community Meets To Discuss Youth Violence

STATESVILLE -Mothers and fathers voicing their concern Tuesday evening at an event to discuss violence among children in Statesville.

Parents sat in groups and discussed problems amongst kids that they’re seeing first hand and the impact it has on the community.

A lot of this change coming after the change the age law passed in 2019 made 16 and 17 year old’s able to be charged as juveniles and not adults.

Statesville police department has already reported 280 violent incidents this year involving children between the ages of 12 and 17.

There were 303 reported incidents for the entire year of 2022 in that age group.

Many of the parents agreed the problems begin at home, and many also agreed a violent child becomes a violent adult.