Charlotte Hornets Offer Most Affordable Games To Attend In The NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s not a better, more affordable place to attend an NBA game than in Charlotte.
The 2023-24 NBA season starts in just five days, and Bookies.com conducted a new study to find the average cost to attend an NBA game in 2023.
Interestingly enough, Bookies.com found in its new study that the cost of attending a Charlotte Hornets game this upcoming season is the cheapest in the NBA.
To attend a Hornets game at the Spectrum Center, a family of four would expect to pay a league-low $89.54 for tickets, $25 for parking, $22.18 for two 16-ounce beers, $6 for two 20-ounce sodas and $16 for four hot dogs.
This total comes out to $158.72, the cheapest in the league. For reference, this total costs less than a single docket to see the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.
|Cheapest Ticket (x4)
|Parking
|16oz Beer (x2)
|20oz Soda (x2)
|Hot Dogs (x4)
|Total
|Charlotte Hornets
|$89.54
|$25.00
|$22.18
|$6.00
|$16.00
|$158.72
|NBA Average
|$218.70
|$25.33
|$23.50
|$13.08
|$24.03
|$304.64
The most expensive places to attend an NBA game with all the amenities go as follows:
- New York Knicks ($745.18)
- Golden State Warriors ($608.39)
- Boston Celtics ($536.69)
- Los Angeles Lakers ($506.05)
- Brooklyn Nets ($461.59)
Last year, the Hornets ranked as the third-cheapest.
According to the study, Bookies.com found that a family of four would expect to pay $218.70 for NBA tickets, a 5.3% increase. In comparison, the NFL saw a 17% increase this year with average prices up to $646.88 for a family of four.
Below is every NBA team ranked from most expensive to least expensive to attend a game:
|Team Name
|2023 Ranking
|2022 Ranking
|Cheapest Ticket (x4)
|Parking
|16oz Beer (x2)
|20oz Soda (x2)
|Hot Dogs (x4)
|Total
|New York Knicks
|1
|2
|$619.10
|$42.08
|$31.50
|$16.50
|$36.00
|$745.18
|Golden State Warriors
|2
|1
|$477.87
|$42.50
|$38.02
|$16.00
|$34.00
|$608.39
|Boston Celtics
|3
|5
|$404.00
|$50.45
|$39.74
|$16.50
|$26.00
|$536.69
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|3
|$408.62
|$35.00
|$26.25
|$15.18
|$21.00
|$506.05
|Brooklyn Nets
|5
|6
|$317.84
|$66.50
|$30.25
|$18.00
|$29.00
|$461.59
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|7
|$326.00
|$25.00
|$21.50
|$16.20
|$26.00
|$412.00
|Toronto Raptors
|7
|4
|$269.27
|$30.87
|$21.25
|$16.20
|$24.00
|$361.59
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|13
|$269.60
|$16.00
|$25.50
|$14.80
|$25.00
|$355.90
|Phoenix Suns
|9
|10
|$278.67
|$8.83
|$23.92
|$11.80
|$20.00
|$343.22
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|10
|9
|$266.67
|$11.67
|$22.00
|$11.50
|$25.00
|$336.84
|Miami Heat
|11
|12
|$223.75
|$24.00
|$24.64
|$16.70
|$30.00
|$319.09
|NBA Average
|–
|$218.70
|$25.33
|$23.50
|$13.08
|$24.03
|$304.64
|Los Angeles Clippers
|12
|17
|$198.46
|$35.00
|$26.25
|$15.18
|$21.00
|$295.89
|Philadelphia 76ers
|13
|8
|$210.77
|$20.85
|$21.34
|$15.00
|$24.00
|$291.96
|Dallas Mavericks
|14
|15
|$201.41
|$10.00
|$26.50
|$9.50
|$22.00
|$269.41
|Memphis Grizzlies
|15
|16
|$181.41
|$30.00
|$19.50
|$13.20
|$20.00
|$264.11
|Denver Nuggets
|16
|21
|$153.00
|$20.00
|$33.85
|$15.00
|$26.00
|$247.85
|Sacramento Kings
|17
|27
|$169.14
|$12.30
|$22.88
|$15.00
|$21.00
|$240.32
|Orlando Magic
|18
|29
|$166.55
|$12.50
|$20.75
|$13.50
|$22.00
|$235.30
|Washington Wizards
|19
|19
|$126.57
|$33.50
|$23.25
|$9.50
|$30.00
|$222.82
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|20
|14
|$146.00
|$28.00
|$11.55
|$8.50
|$23.00
|$217.05
|San Antonio Spurs
|21
|23
|$154.90
|$15.00
|$17.60
|$10.00
|$11.00
|$208.50
|Atlanta Hawks
|22
|18
|$152.31
|$16.67
|$14.78
|$8.50
|$12.00
|$204.26
|New Orleans Pelicans
|23
|26
|$120.33
|$8.90
|$26.25
|$14.30
|$26.00
|$195.78
|Portland Trail Blazers
|24
|24
|$104.62
|$19.85
|$24.25
|$15.80
|$27.00
|$191.52
|Houston Rockets
|25
|25
|$115.47
|$13.00
|$23.25
|$11.50
|$27.00
|$190.22
|Detroit Pistons
|26
|22
|$106.93
|$34.23
|$14.78
|$13.60
|$20.00
|$189.54
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|27
|20
|$100.67
|$42.33
|$13.38
|$10.00
|$22.00
|$188.38
|Utah Jazz
|28
|11
|$101.00
|$15.00
|$22.25
|$11.50
|$28.00
|$177.75
|Indiana Pacers
|29
|30
|$100.61
|$15.00
|$15.84
|$10.00
|$22.00
|$163.45
|Charlotte Hornets
|30
|28
|$89.54
|$25.00
|$22.18
|$6.00
|$16.00
|$158.72
For more information, go to: https://bookies.com/nba/picks/here-s-how-much-it-costs-to-attend-an-nba-game-in-2023