Charlotte Hornets Offer Most Affordable Games To Attend In The NBA

Miles Ruder,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s not a better, more affordable place to attend an NBA game than in Charlotte.

The 2023-24 NBA season starts in just five days, and Bookies.com conducted a new study to find the average cost to attend an NBA game in 2023.

Interestingly enough, Bookies.com found in its new study that the cost of attending a Charlotte Hornets game this upcoming season is the cheapest in the NBA. 

To attend a Hornets game at the Spectrum Center, a family of four would expect to pay a league-low $89.54 for tickets, $25 for parking, $22.18 for two 16-ounce beers, $6 for two 20-ounce sodas and $16 for four hot dogs.

This total comes out to $158.72, the cheapest in the league. For reference, this total costs less than a single docket to see the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

 Cheapest Ticket (x4)Parking16oz Beer (x2)20oz Soda (x2)Hot Dogs (x4)Total
Charlotte Hornets$89.54$25.00$22.18$6.00$16.00$158.72
NBA Average$218.70$25.33$23.50$13.08$24.03$304.64

The most expensive places to attend an NBA game with all the amenities go as follows:

  1. New York Knicks ($745.18)
  2. Golden State Warriors ($608.39)
  3. Boston Celtics ($536.69)
  4. Los Angeles Lakers ($506.05)
  5. Brooklyn Nets ($461.59)

Last year, the Hornets ranked as the third-cheapest.

According to the study, Bookies.com found that a family of four would expect to pay $218.70 for NBA tickets, a 5.3% increase. In comparison, the NFL saw a 17% increase this year with average prices up to $646.88 for a family of four.

Below is every NBA team ranked from most expensive to least expensive to attend a game:

Team Name2023 Ranking2022 RankingCheapest Ticket (x4)Parking16oz Beer (x2)20oz Soda (x2)Hot Dogs (x4)Total
New York Knicks12$619.10$42.08$31.50$16.50$36.00$745.18
Golden State Warriors21$477.87$42.50$38.02$16.00$34.00$608.39
Boston Celtics35$404.00$50.45$39.74$16.50$26.00$536.69
Los Angeles Lakers43$408.62$35.00$26.25$15.18$21.00$506.05
Brooklyn Nets56$317.84$66.50$30.25$18.00$29.00$461.59
Chicago Bulls67$326.00$25.00$21.50$16.20$26.00$412.00
Toronto Raptors74$269.27$30.87$21.25$16.20$24.00$361.59
Milwaukee Bucks813$269.60$16.00$25.50$14.80$25.00$355.90
Phoenix Suns910$278.67$8.83$23.92$11.80$20.00$343.22
Minnesota Timberwolves109$266.67$11.67$22.00$11.50$25.00$336.84
Miami Heat1112$223.75$24.00$24.64$16.70$30.00$319.09
Los Angeles Clippers1217$198.46$35.00$26.25$15.18$21.00$295.89
Philadelphia 76ers138$210.77$20.85$21.34$15.00$24.00$291.96
Dallas Mavericks1415$201.41$10.00$26.50$9.50$22.00$269.41
Memphis Grizzlies1516$181.41$30.00$19.50$13.20$20.00$264.11
Denver Nuggets1621$153.00$20.00$33.85$15.00$26.00$247.85
Sacramento Kings1727$169.14$12.30$22.88$15.00$21.00$240.32
Orlando Magic1829$166.55$12.50$20.75$13.50$22.00$235.30
Washington Wizards1919$126.57$33.50$23.25$9.50$30.00$222.82
Cleveland Cavaliers2014$146.00$28.00$11.55$8.50$23.00$217.05
San Antonio Spurs2123$154.90$15.00$17.60$10.00$11.00$208.50
Atlanta Hawks2218$152.31$16.67$14.78$8.50$12.00$204.26
New Orleans Pelicans2326$120.33$8.90$26.25$14.30$26.00$195.78
Portland Trail Blazers2424$104.62$19.85$24.25$15.80$27.00$191.52
Houston Rockets2525$115.47$13.00$23.25$11.50$27.00$190.22
Detroit Pistons2622$106.93$34.23$14.78$13.60$20.00$189.54
Oklahoma City Thunder2720$100.67$42.33$13.38$10.00$22.00$188.38
Utah Jazz2811$101.00$15.00$22.25$11.50$28.00$177.75
Indiana Pacers2930$100.61$15.00$15.84$10.00$22.00$163.45
Charlotte Hornets3028$89.54$25.00$22.18$6.00$16.00$158.72

