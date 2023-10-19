Charlotte Hornets Offer Most Affordable Games To Attend In The NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s not a better, more affordable place to attend an NBA game than in Charlotte.

The 2023-24 NBA season starts in just five days, and Bookies.com conducted a new study to find the average cost to attend an NBA game in 2023.

Interestingly enough, Bookies.com found in its new study that the cost of attending a Charlotte Hornets game this upcoming season is the cheapest in the NBA.

To attend a Hornets game at the Spectrum Center, a family of four would expect to pay a league-low $89.54 for tickets, $25 for parking, $22.18 for two 16-ounce beers, $6 for two 20-ounce sodas and $16 for four hot dogs.

This total comes out to $158.72, the cheapest in the league. For reference, this total costs less than a single docket to see the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Cheapest Ticket (x4) Parking 16oz Beer (x2) 20oz Soda (x2) Hot Dogs (x4) Total Charlotte Hornets $89.54 $25.00 $22.18 $6.00 $16.00 $158.72 NBA Average $218.70 $25.33 $23.50 $13.08 $24.03 $304.64

The most expensive places to attend an NBA game with all the amenities go as follows:

New York Knicks ($745.18) Golden State Warriors ($608.39) Boston Celtics ($536.69) Los Angeles Lakers ($506.05) Brooklyn Nets ($461.59)

Last year, the Hornets ranked as the third-cheapest.

According to the study, Bookies.com found that a family of four would expect to pay $218.70 for NBA tickets, a 5.3% increase. In comparison, the NFL saw a 17% increase this year with average prices up to $646.88 for a family of four.

Below is every NBA team ranked from most expensive to least expensive to attend a game:

Team Name 2023 Ranking 2022 Ranking Cheapest Ticket (x4) Parking 16oz Beer (x2) 20oz Soda (x2) Hot Dogs (x4) Total New York Knicks 1 2 $619.10 $42.08 $31.50 $16.50 $36.00 $745.18 Golden State Warriors 2 1 $477.87 $42.50 $38.02 $16.00 $34.00 $608.39 Boston Celtics 3 5 $404.00 $50.45 $39.74 $16.50 $26.00 $536.69 Los Angeles Lakers 4 3 $408.62 $35.00 $26.25 $15.18 $21.00 $506.05 Brooklyn Nets 5 6 $317.84 $66.50 $30.25 $18.00 $29.00 $461.59 Chicago Bulls 6 7 $326.00 $25.00 $21.50 $16.20 $26.00 $412.00 Toronto Raptors 7 4 $269.27 $30.87 $21.25 $16.20 $24.00 $361.59 Milwaukee Bucks 8 13 $269.60 $16.00 $25.50 $14.80 $25.00 $355.90 Phoenix Suns 9 10 $278.67 $8.83 $23.92 $11.80 $20.00 $343.22 Minnesota Timberwolves 10 9 $266.67 $11.67 $22.00 $11.50 $25.00 $336.84 Miami Heat 11 12 $223.75 $24.00 $24.64 $16.70 $30.00 $319.09 NBA Average – $218.70 $25.33 $23.50 $13.08 $24.03 $304.64 Los Angeles Clippers 12 17 $198.46 $35.00 $26.25 $15.18 $21.00 $295.89 Philadelphia 76ers 13 8 $210.77 $20.85 $21.34 $15.00 $24.00 $291.96 Dallas Mavericks 14 15 $201.41 $10.00 $26.50 $9.50 $22.00 $269.41 Memphis Grizzlies 15 16 $181.41 $30.00 $19.50 $13.20 $20.00 $264.11 Denver Nuggets 16 21 $153.00 $20.00 $33.85 $15.00 $26.00 $247.85 Sacramento Kings 17 27 $169.14 $12.30 $22.88 $15.00 $21.00 $240.32 Orlando Magic 18 29 $166.55 $12.50 $20.75 $13.50 $22.00 $235.30 Washington Wizards 19 19 $126.57 $33.50 $23.25 $9.50 $30.00 $222.82 Cleveland Cavaliers 20 14 $146.00 $28.00 $11.55 $8.50 $23.00 $217.05 San Antonio Spurs 21 23 $154.90 $15.00 $17.60 $10.00 $11.00 $208.50 Atlanta Hawks 22 18 $152.31 $16.67 $14.78 $8.50 $12.00 $204.26 New Orleans Pelicans 23 26 $120.33 $8.90 $26.25 $14.30 $26.00 $195.78 Portland Trail Blazers 24 24 $104.62 $19.85 $24.25 $15.80 $27.00 $191.52 Houston Rockets 25 25 $115.47 $13.00 $23.25 $11.50 $27.00 $190.22 Detroit Pistons 26 22 $106.93 $34.23 $14.78 $13.60 $20.00 $189.54 Oklahoma City Thunder 27 20 $100.67 $42.33 $13.38 $10.00 $22.00 $188.38 Utah Jazz 28 11 $101.00 $15.00 $22.25 $11.50 $28.00 $177.75 Indiana Pacers 29 30 $100.61 $15.00 $15.84 $10.00 $22.00 $163.45 Charlotte Hornets 30 28 $89.54 $25.00 $22.18 $6.00 $16.00 $158.72

For more information, go to: https://bookies.com/nba/picks/here-s-how-much-it-costs-to-attend-an-nba-game-in-2023