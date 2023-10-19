Charlotte Knights Homer Drops Off Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Homer and the Charlotte Knights drop by the Rising studio! Homer the Dragon will be delivering pumpkins around town this year just in time for Halloween. For $99, Homer will deliver (1) pumpkin, a carving kit, and candy as well as a signed Homer card. Home can deliver the kits to schools, workplaces, even your home. The last day to order is Friday, October 27th.