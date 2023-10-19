Healthy Headlines: ACL Injuries & Repairs

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nearly a quarter of a million people are impacted by ACL injuries each year in the U.S. Of those, teens and young adults are affected most frequently. For student athletes in the midst of their sports seasons, ACL injuries may bring doses of fear and concern on the part of the athletes, coaches, and parents.

Novant Health orthopedists encourage ACL injury prevention techniques like plyometrics, core and lower extremity strengthening, and education in proper jumping technique. Here in this week’s Healthy Headlines — talking more about ACL injuries and ACL repair — is Dr. Landry Jarvis, an orthopedic surgeon at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine – Ballantyne.

Watch full interview below: