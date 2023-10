HOLLYWOOD, CA– Oprah Winfrey is known for making billions of dollars. But, when Winfrey made her film debut in “The Color Purple” in 1985, she only earned $35 thousand dollars. The movie has meant a huge deal to Winfrey and her life. She continues to share the story with the world. In 2005 she produced “The Color Purple” musical on broadway. In December she will bring the move adaptation of the musical to the big screen.