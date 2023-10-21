Chilly Weekend, Warm-Up Ahead

Strong storms got the better of the Carolinas on Friday, but sunshine is rolling in the deep with us through the weekend. Expect bright and clear skies to continue into the workweek. Despite the increased sunshine, temperatures will remain below average over the next few days, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and lower 70s, and lows in the 30s and 40s for most. The big chill won’t last long. Winds will shift out of the southwest as a warm area of high pressure builds in, allowing for highs to top out near 80° by next weekend. Rain chances are not on the table over the next five days.

Hurricane Tammy continues to swirl northeast of the Caribbean. The Category 1 storm will turn northward and may strengthen into a Category 2, but is not forecast to impact the mainland United States. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring a potential storm near southern Central America, but currently only has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday: Comfy sunshine. Breezy. High: 70°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Remaining clear. Even colder. Low: 43°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Sunshine continues. High: 70°. Wind: NE 5-10.