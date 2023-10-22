Chilly Start to Workweek, Warmth Steadily Builds

We’re under ten days away from Halloween, but your pumpkins may get a tan by the end of the week. That said, a chill may run down your spine Monday morning as we wake up to the 30s and 40s across the board. Highs will recover nicely into the 60s and 70s for the first afternoon of the workweek. As winds shift out of the south and west, highs will slowly build back above average values, and the Queen City may even crack 80º for the first time in over a week by Friday. Despite rising temperatures, rain chances remain near rock bottom over the next five days.

Currently located a couple hundred miles northeast of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Tammy continues its northward jaunt. There’s solid agreement that the Category 1 storm will approach Bermuda by the end of the week, but the forecast beyond that is unclear. Albeit unlikely Tammy directly impacts the Carolinas, the hurricane is still worth watching as we head into the homestretch of October. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a potential storm near southern Central America, which now has a 60% chance of tropical development.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 44°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Comfy sunshine. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Clear, calm, and cool. Low: 46°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Wonderful sunshine. A bit warmer. High: 74°. Wind: Light.