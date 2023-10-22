One Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. – A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after driving off the road and hitting the median cable barrier on US 321 highway in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Police said a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US 321 when the motorcyclist drove off the road to the left side and struck the median cable guidewires.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st on the highway at around mile marker 37 and near NC 10.

Due to police presence, part of the northbound and southbound lanes of US 321 were closed for the next two hours.

The police said in the initial investigation that speed or alcohol were not factors in the collision.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash. Information on the driver has not been released at this time.