CATS Hosts ‘Meet The Artist’ Event For Community Input On Latest LYNX Blue Line Art Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is your chance to leave your mark on Charlotte! The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will host two community meetings so you have the opportunity to meet artist Christopher Weed, who will incorporate art into the future LYNX Blue Line SouthEnd Station.

Attendees can learn more about the artist and CATS’ Art In Transit program, and provide valuable feedback the artist will utilize in developing the station art.

In-Person Meeting:

Friday, Nov. 3rd from 5:30pm – 7pm at Urban Design Center (located at the LYNX Blue Line Bland Street Station – 1507 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203)

Virtual Meeting:

Thursday, Nov. 9th at 12pm – Watch by clicking HERE.

Your public input is important to the development and success of this venture. Learn more about potential station details at RideTransit.org.