CMS Superintendent Reunites With Former Student, Now A CMS Teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The sound of music is often heard in the classroom of Wilson STEM Academy band director Terrae Belin.

However, what’s not common is the connection she has with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill.

“I said she looks very familiar and then I called my momma and she confirmed that indeed is my kindergartner teacher,” Belin said

The connection between Dr.Hill and Belin goes back to 2003 when Hill was Belin’s kindergarten teacher.

“I do remember how nice she was. Very nice. Very sweet. She has the same face and I remember loving her class,” Belin said.

The two reunited recently, both recalling memories and Belin speaking on how Hill motivates her in her career today.

“With me being a teacher she started my educational career really and with me being a teacher I hope to inspire children the way Ms. Hill inspired me.”

Proving that a teacher’s impact can go far beyond the classroom.

“It is just so incredibly rewarding to see that someone that I had a really small hand in touching is here today and doing what I believe is the most honorable profession,” Dr. Hill said.