Cyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained From Crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Matthews Patrol Division Officers are investigating a case that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 12:46 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a crash between a motor vehicle and a bicycle, according to a media release. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Matthews Township Pkwy.

The release states that Matthews Fire & EMS were providing care to the cyclist, Bruce Alan Davis, when the officers arrived and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Davis succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed according to Matthews Police at the time of the release. Please take a few moments to review some safety tips for drivers and cyclists.