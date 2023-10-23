Lincoln County Man Charged With First Degree Murder

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies say they charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead inside the home they shared together in Maiden.

On the evening of October 21, 2023, Lincoln County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to 3373 Ginger Lane, Maiden, N.C. due to a reported cardiac arrest. Lesa Armstrong Rose, 63, was found dead on the floor by family members who called 911 after arriving at the home, according to a police report.

After authorities arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated that the deputies found wounds on Rose that did not align with a natural death. A news release says that a detective at the scene identified Michael Steven Ricker, 36, as a suspect during the investigation. As previously stated, Ricker is a resident of the same home.

Ricker was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder, according to a news release. His first appearance in court was set for October 23, 2023.