MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to the Mooresville Performing Arts Center to chat with country star Scotty McCreery, as he is inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame.

“Up ‘n Adam” spoke to the country artist about his North Carolina roots, what the honor means to him, and what he’ll do directly after he gets this achievement.

Scotty McCreery’s new single, “Cab In A Solo” is out now.