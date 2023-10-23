YMCA Of Greater Charlotte Announces New President & CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced today (October 23, 2023) that it named Suehila (Sue) Glass as its next president and CEO. Glass, who currently serves as president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Denver, will be the organization’s first female leader. She will step into the role on January 15, 2024.

“As we celebrate and reflect upon 150 years of serving the community next year, we must look ahead to how we’re going to transform to serve our rapidly growing and evolving community in the years ahead,” said Charles Bowman, board chair for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “Sue’s background and skill set represent exactly what we were looking for in the Y’s next leader. I’m confident that she is the best person to take on this exciting and challenging role, and to lead the Y through this transformational phase and into a bright future.”

Glass joined the Denver YMCA in 2018. There, she shaped a strategic roadmap that served as the organization’s “North Star” throughout the pandemic, implemented new operating and membership models, initiated a property redevelopment strategy to optimize the organization’s real estate footprint, launched culture-improving initiatives for staff and put in place efforts designed to amplify member satisfaction and retention.

Prior to her current role, Glass spent more than 20 years in roles of increasing scope and responsibility with the American Diabetes Association, ending her tenure there as a senior vice president with oversight of 49 nationwide field offices, 500 employees and a $125 million budget.

“I’ve been looking closely at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s past successes, alongside its current challenges and opportunities,” said Glass. “I’m excited to join the organization at such a pivotal point in its history, and look forward to working with the team, volunteers, members and community partners to maximize the Y’s impact in greater Charlotte.”

Glass graduated from the University of North Florida and completed MBA courses in organizational leadership and change management at Colorado State University. She holds an organizational leadership certification from YMCA of the USA (YUSA) and sits on YUSA’s national advisory board for Boys and Young Men of Color. The Denver Business Journal named her a Most Admired CEO in 2021.

Glass succeeds Stan Law, who retired earlier this year. Longtime YMCA supporter and former board member Gene Johnson is serving as the interim president and CEO and will spend time onboarding Glass in the coming months.

The YMCA’s search committee collaborated with Charlotte-based firm Nexus Search Partners for the recruitment and hiring process, identifying a strong slate of diverse candidates from across the nation to participate in a multi-round selection process.

