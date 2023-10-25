Prosecutors Will Not Seek Death Penalty Against Boyfriend Of Allisha Watts

The latest:

TROY N.C. – James Dunmore appeared in court in Montgomery County Court on Wednesday for a hearing. Prosecutors told the judge, they will not seek the death penalty.

He was given a $1,000,000 bond. If Dunmore posts bond he must be on house arrest and will only be able to go to work or to the doctor.

According to prosecutors in court, the body of Alisha Watts was found using cell phone records. Watts’ body was found in a dry pond and was identified by her tattoos, they say. Prosecutors told the judge she appeared to be strangled. An autopsy report is still pending.

Dunmore is set to return to court on January 8th, 2024.

Check back for updates.

#NEW James Dunmore, suspect in Allisha Watts murder case just appeared in court in Montgomery County. Prosecutors told judge they will not seek death penalty. Judge set a $1 million dollar bond. If Dunmore gets out, he will be on house arrest. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/P9QWM1kTxy — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) October 25, 2023

Original Story:

TROY, N.C. – The man accused of killing Allisha Watts remains locked up inside the Montgomery County Detention Center.

A judge denied bond for James Dunmore during his first court appearance on a Felony Murder charge.

“For me to see him for the first time. I just broke down,” says family friend Brenda Smith.

Smith tried to keep her composure after seeing the man accused of killing one of her close family friends.

“I mean, I couldn’t imagine why he would want to take the life of such a nice, wonderful, innocent young lady,” she says.

Family and friends were in court on Monday, wearing green, Allisha’s favorite color.

For more than a month, they’ve hosted rallies and vigils as police searched for Watts.

Investigators found her body in a wooded area of Montgomery County last Thursday.

“Even though it is a sad, sad time. It is a time that we can rejoice because Allisha impacted the world,” says friend Dorothy Brower.

Dunmore is due back in court on September 14th.