16-Year-Old Lauren Heath Has Been Found Safe, Convicted Sex Offender Facing Charges Surrounding Her Disappearance

The Latest:

The Monroe Police Department says missing 16-year-old Lauren Heath was found safe in a Lowe’s parking lot in Kirkwood, Missouri with a convicted sex offender.

Police say law enforcement officers in Kirkwood were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in the Lowe’s parking lot in the Meacham Park area of I-44. Officers initially made contact with the driver, 30-year-old Christopher Porter, who is a convicted sex offender, according to a news release.

Soon after making this contact, officers say they observed a young women in the passenger seat, later identified as Lauren Heath.

Heath had her birth certificate and provided her mother’s phone number which was used to make contact with her parents, according to a news release.

Investigators say Heath told police she met Porter on anonymous social messaging apps. Police say Porter took advantage of comments made by Heath about stress and wanting to run away, ultimately convincing her to do so. Police say Porter drove all the way from Oklahoma to Monroe, North Carolina to pick Heath up.

Porter has been charged with numerous offenses in Missouri at this time, and is expected to face more charges as the investigation continues.

Heath’s parents flew to Missouri last night where they were reunited with their daughter.

“Our detectives scoured every lead, followed every tip, and left no stone unturned in our pursuit of reuniting Ms. Heath with her family,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “We would like to thank all the cooperating agencies at the local, state and federal levels who assisted in this investigation, especially law enforcement in Kirkwood, Missouri. They found Ms. Heath using good old fashioned police work.”

Update:

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WCCB) — Lauren Heath has been located in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to Monroe city leaders. They say she is safe and is being reunited with her family.

A news release sent out by the City of Monroe, as well as a post on the Monroe Police Department, reads in part, “’The response from the public and the assistance from other agencies, law enforcement, public and private entities has been tremendous and immeasurably helpful during this investigation. Our detectives have worked tirelessly to get to this resolution, and I could not be more proud or pleased with their efforts,’ said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

PREVIOUS STORY

Vigil for Lauren Heath; Family Prays For Her Safe Return

FOLLOW UP BY EMMA MONDO

MONROE N.C. – Lauren Heath’s family is still looking for their missing daughter. The 16 year old went missing last Friday after she was seen leaving her home in Monroe on a ring camera. Wednesday night, her parents and community gathered on their street for a prayer vigil in her honor.

‘We love you. We want you home’: Family Searching For Missing Monroe Teen

ORGINIAL STORY BY DEIRNESA JEFFERSON:

MONROE, N.C. — A family is desperate for answers and asking for the public’s help in finding their missing daughter.

“I told her I loved her and I’ll see you later and she said I love you too and that’s the last time I physically spoke to my daughter,” Lauren Heath’s father Derrick Heath said.

Those were the last words Derrick Heath said to his 16-year-daughter Lauren before she went missing.

The days following have been tough.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. This is one of the worst feelings you could have,” Heath said.

The emotions are hard to handle.

“One minute you’re crying and the other you’re just wondering if she’s okay or if she’s in distress somewhere,” Heath said.

Heath said Lauren was last seen on a ring camera video leaving their home Friday wearing a backpack and gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Her mother said it was just a day before her school’s homecoming which she had planned to attend.

“She had gotten her hair done, a dress, her nails done,” LaTanya Heath said.

Her parents said her disappearance is both concerning and out of character.

“Maybe she met someone online and they lured her away and kind of groomed her because this is not her,” Heath said.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help in getting their daughter back home safely.

“We’re desperate to find our daughter and any information that they can give us. There’s no stone that needs to be unturned right now,” Heath said.

“We want you home. We love you,” LaTanya Heath said.

If you have any information please call the Monroe Police Department.