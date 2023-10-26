FBI Offers Up To $25,000 For The Capture Of 4 Escaped Inmates

1/4 Chavis Stokes

2/4 Joey Fournier

3/4 Marc Anderson

4/4 Johnifer Barnwell







MACON, G.A. – The FBI is offering up to $25,000 in rewards for information that could lead to the arrest of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in Macon, Georgia.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday, October 23rd. Police believe the four could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia or West Virginia.

On top of the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are offering rewards for the capture of each man. The combined total is up to $73,000 for all four men.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for Barnwell, 37, who was convicted in September for federal drug trafficking charges.

Fournier, 52, is facing murder charges. Stokes, 29, is facing drug charges. Anderson, 25, is facing aggravated assault charges. The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for the capture of these three escapees.

Anyone with information on the location of the four escaped inmates are encouraged to call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.