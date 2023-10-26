‘It’s a dark time in America’ – Officials Provide Updates On The Maine Mass Shootings That Killed At Least 16 And Injured Dozens

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









LEWISTON, ME – Officials held a brief news conference Thursday morning to provide updates on the mass shootings from October 25th in Lewiston, Maine that killed at least 16 people and wounded as many as 60, according to authorities.

Click to watch the briefing:

What we know:

Officials say at least 16 people are dead after a man opened fire at a bowling alley and then a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. Authorities say they are searching for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor. That person of interest has been identified as 40-year-old Robert Card.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS ON THE MASS SHOOTINGS.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are still searching for Card after Wednesday night’s shooting. A shelter-in-place advisory is in place in an area that includes Maine’s second-largest city and nearby Lisbon.

A police bulletin says Card was a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine. Anyone who has details on Card is asked to call 911 immediately.