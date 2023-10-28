Fire Destroys Charlotte Home, Causes $160K In Damages

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A vacant home in North Charlotte caught on fire on the morning of Saturday, October 28th, causing six figures worth of damages, per a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department.

CFD says the fire caused a significant amount of damage and took place on Vickery Drive off The Plaza around 4 a.m. The house was empty, and no injuries to civilians or the firefighters were reported.

Over 30 Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the home and were able to control the fire in approximately 11 minutes.

The reported damage loss was estimated to be $160,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

CFD continues to investigate the situation. No further information is available at this time.