Toyota Recalls Over 750,000 Highlanders To Replace Bumper Issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Toyota is recalling more than 751,000 Highlander SUVs over a bumper issue, according to officials.

The recall carries across multiple versions, including the hybrid. Officials say the recall includes Highlanders from 2020-2023 model years.

Toyota officials say a minor impact could cause tabs to detach, leading to parts potentially falling off and causing driving hazards on the road.

Toyota says the company will notify affected owners by late December.