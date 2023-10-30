Halloween Preparations In Our Area; Haunting Decorations and Spooky Spectacles

ROCK HILL – This home in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk community is ready for trick or treaters of all ages with their Harry Potter themed décor.

Margaret Mobley- Meulman and her family set up Skeletons of all main characters, letters from Hogwarts, and even the legendary knight bus made from their family golf cart!

“We do it a year in advance because we go out when everything is on sale and decide what we’re going to buy, and they said we want to do harry potter because we feel like we can do a lot with that,” says Mobley- Meulman.

After winning first place in the neighborhood home decorating contest the past three years, this Potter-planned porch is just right for anyone who wants to come by.

“It’s just the creativity and it’s a lot of fun,” says Mobley- Meulman, “because teenagers enjoy Halloween too, we like doing it for little kids but it’s not just for little kids. So this is something they can do and contribute besides just trick or treating.”

Up in South Charlotte though – another young man is bringing the happy haunts to his neighborhood.

17 year old Alex Hooper and his friends build pieces of this walk-through display all throughout the summer. This hardworking teen funds all of this creativity on his own, thanks to his part time job.

“Planning starts in about March or April,” says Hooper, “and I sketch everything out in a computer, and then in may a bring my crew out which consists of 10 to 15 other high schoolers who work with me in the theater department at school and I say alright here’s the plan here’s what we’re going to build.”

This year, his display is all coming together with the help of 10 other actors to play different roles in the wild west.

“We have a banker, guitar player, piano player, miner, I’m the sheriff, and of course the bartender and a few others in the yard scaring people,” he says. “To think of the end when everyone comes through and they have a good time, they’re getting scared but they’re enjoying themselves. And that’s our goal. That’s what we want to do. we just want everyone to have fun on Halloween.”

But if you’re looking for something more on the adult side of things, there’s a bunch of bars and Halloween themed events to check out – like the pop up at Whiskey Warehouse or the creepy bar crawl through South End which kicks off at 4pm.