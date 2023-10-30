Three-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Tractor Trailer Identified

The Latest:

CMPD has identified a juvenile pedestrian who died in a car crash on Saturday, October 28th as three-year-old Corvin Murray.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a crash in West Charlotte where a tractor-trailer fatally hit a juvenile and injured another pedestrian.

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and three pedestrians on Brookshire Boulevard on Saturday, October 28th at approximately 12:47 a.m.

At the crash site, officers found two injured pedestrians and another uninjured. When medical personnel arrived, they announced at 12:59 a.m. that one juvenile pedestrian died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

In the initial investigation, police said the three pedestrians were walking west at a crosswalk across Brookshire Boulevard when a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer traveling south connected with two of the pedestrians.

The tractor trailer supposedly had a solid green light in its direction and the pedestrians had a solid red hand on the crossing light, according to the CMPD’s news release.

Samantha Anita Murray, 35, was the second pedestrian hit. Medical personnel transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medics also transported the third juvenile pedestrian to the hospital with no injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, Daniel Scott Davis, 42, was not injured in the crash. Police screened Davis for impairment. Officers said Davis was not impaired and do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident. Check back for updates.