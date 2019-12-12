Authorities Identify Man Found Dead Following Gaston County Mobile Home Fire

The Latest:

Gaston County officials have identified the victim as Harley Damon Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More information will be released as it develops.

Original Story (Posted 12/12/19):

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was found dead after flames engulfed a mobile home in Gaston County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters from the Agriculture Center Fire Department, Dallas Fire Department, North Gaston Fire and Rescue, and Spencer Mountain Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a residence on John Fraley Road near Dallas, North Carolina, around 1 a.m., Thursday morning.

According to Gaston County officials, the residence was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The firefighters fought through heavy fire and smoke to locate the body of the person inside, who has not been identified.

The Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office and Gaston County Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.