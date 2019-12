CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The final score made the game seem a lot closer than it actually felt as the Panthers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 on Sunday. It’s the Panthers sixth straight loss and fifth when playing at home this season.

Carolina’s loss clinches their third losing season in four years.

Kyle Allen threw three interceptions, pushing his total to 15 this season.

Join the Got Game crew as they discuss what’s wrong with the Panthers.