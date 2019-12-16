New Redevelopment Plan Unveiled for Historic Excelsior Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a joint effort to try and preserve the legacy of the historic Excelsior Club in West Charlotte.

City leaders say prospective buyer Kenwood Investments wants to redevelop the Beatties Ford Road property into an entertainment venue feating a boutique hotel, music venue, and art gallery.

“When you ride by the Exclesior Club, you just remember the good times, what took place there,” said City Council member James Mitchell, during a meeting on Monday night.

Mitchell has long looked for a way to save the club, opened in 1944, and known as one of Charlotte’s most significant African-American landmarks.

Under the plan, the facade of the historic club would be either preserved or replicated.

Taxpayers would help pay for that.

Monday night, City Council agreed to give Kenwood $50,000 if they buy the property.

“This is a small investment, for a big return,” said City Council member Malcolm Graham.

County Commissioners will vote on Tuesday night to pitch in another $50,000.

But the deal also prompted questions, including if saving the facade counts as preserving the building.

“There have been many times where our history is preserved in name only,” said Council member Braxton Winston.

Ron Kimble with the City of Charlotte argued this is the best option considering the building is in such bad shape.

He says it’s falling in and has been completely gutted inside.

“Saving part of history is what you can also put back in it’s place, if it has to go. How you can replicate and how you can remember the history,” Kimbel said during Monday’s meeting.

Foundation for the Carolinas and the Knight Foundation are also kicking in a combined $150,000.

The deal will be void if the property isn’t sold to Kenwood by the end of February.

They would also have to pay back taxpayer money if work on the facade isn’t compete by 2025.