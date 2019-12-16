Romantic Or Ridiculous: Cardi B Gifts Husband $500K Cash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Romantic or ridiculous? Cardi B gifts her husband $500,000 cold hard cash for his birthday, and gets slammed by fans. Cardi documented the whole thing on Instagram, of course. The video, which she posted Friday night, has been viewed almost 16 million times so far.

She is behind the camera, talking to her husband Offset about his birthday gift. 27-year-old Cardi reportedly made $28 million between October 2018 and October 2019. Her 28-year-old rapper husband is reportedly worth $16 million.

Make that $16 million – and a half:

“So, you got every car, you (got) every (piece of) jewelry, you got everything, you got every thing, you got every shoe. What else can I get somebody that got everything? The fridge!”

And inside the fridge is $500,000 cash. Offset seems genuinely overwhelmed (or he’s a great actor) and then walks over to the fridge and takes the cash out. They kiss. She says she didn’t know what to give him, so she gave him cash so he can do whatever he wants with it.

She says “May God bless you with more years. Happy birthday, and don’t expect a Christmas gift from me.”

But some fans weren’t as excited, posting that the gift was “disturbing,” or that the couple could have donated the money to a charity.

Our question of the night: was Cardi B’s $500,000 cash present romantic or ridiculous?

