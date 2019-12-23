Family Of A Woman Killed In Crossfire Gets An Unexpected Christmas Surprise

Alexandra Elich,

CHARLOTTE, NC.– Kendal Crank became the 33rd person in Charlotte this year to lose their life to senseless violence. The 27-year-old was killed in crossfire in March while driving on East 28th Street during rush hour. She was on her way to nursing class.

“One day I had her and then she’s taken away from me,” says Kendal’s mother Linda Crank Springs.

Kendal was the mother of a nine-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Debbie Smith Frail has been following Kendal’s story and wanted to help her children have a good Christmas.

Monday, Frail and Team Trublue surprised them with Christmas presents.

“Anything that my family and I can do to be able to help with their heartbreak, I was happy to do that,” says Debbie Smith Frail.

“Took upon themselves to reach out to my family during this holiday to give to my grandchildren is, I believe in miracles and this is one,” says Linda Crank Springs.

Since Kendal’s murder, homicides have more than tripled. Both families pray the violence in Charlotte stops.