Family Of A Woman Killed In Crossfire Gets An Unexpected Christmas Surprise

CHARLOTTE, NC.– Kendal Crank became the 33rd person in Charlotte this year to lose their life to senseless violence. The 27-year-old was killed in crossfire in March while driving on East 28th Street during rush hour. She was on her way to nursing class.

“One day I had her and then she’s taken away from me,” says Kendal’s mother Linda Crank Springs.

Kendal was the mother of a nine-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Debbie Smith Frail has been following Kendal’s story and wanted to help her children have a good Christmas.

Monday, Frail and Team Trublue surprised them with Christmas presents.

“Anything that my family and I can do to be able to help with their heartbreak, I was happy to do that,” says Debbie Smith Frail.

“Took upon themselves to reach out to my family during this holiday to give to my grandchildren is, I believe in miracles and this is one,” says Linda Crank Springs.

Since Kendal’s murder, homicides have more than tripled. Both families pray the violence in Charlotte stops.