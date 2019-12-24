Wilson’s World: Christmas Eve Traditions and The Goodies We are Leaving For Santa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Tonight is the big night and Santa will be dropping in. Wilson talks with some of his recent Wilson’s World guests to find out more about their Christmas Eve traditions and what they leave out for Santa. He also talks with one adorable young man who share his wishes on what he would like Santa to leave him under the tree this Christmas.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.