Wilson’s World: Getting Ready to Ring in 2020 at Carowinds WinterFest

FORT MILL, S.C. — Looking for a family friendly fun place to ring in 2020? Wilson has got you covered. Carowinds WinterFest will be pulling out all the stops for the last day of 2019!

Wilson spent the morning at Carowinds to learn about the WinterFest and the park’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

WinterFest takes place 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the New Year’s Eve parties start immediately after on Monday, Dec. 31st.

Get ready to see Carowinds all decked out with millions of lights, different themes around the park, three live bands, two DJ’s, dance parties and tons of fun for the entire family. The kids can enjoy their own New Year’s Eve countdown at 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

Guests can ring in the New Year with a countdown and fireworks. And even get a chance to meet Snoopy!

