Wilson’s World: Supporting the Hendrick Cares Book Drive for Classroom Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson always enjoys visiting Hendrick Automotive locations when they are gearing up their Hendrick Cares Program. Today he was at Hendrick Honda on South Blvd where they are now collecting books for Classroom Central for students in the Charlotte area.

Beginning today and continuing until February 3rd, anyone can stop by Hendrick Honda, 8901 South Blvd in Charlotte and drop their new and gently used books into bins that are located in the new car showroom, the used car building, the service lounge and even at their collision center.

The mission of Classroom Central is to give students who live in poverty the school supplies they need to succeed in the classroom. Classroom Central covers schools in Charlotte Mecklenburg, Gaston, Iredell/Statesville, Union, the City of Kannapolis, and Lancaster, SC. To find out more about Classroom Central and how you can help go to their website at classroomcentral.org.