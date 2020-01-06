State Superintendent Addresses Teacher Pay, New School Security App

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The State Superintendent of Education gave WCCB Charlotte an update on new school security measures and his thoughts on the budget battle leaving some teachers without a pay raise.

“Teachers are working harder than ever. We’re reducing testing. We’re getting more technology in the classroom,” says Mark Johnson.

But issues like pay continue to be a frustration for teachers like Melissa Easley.

“It is frustrating because we have continued to try to reach out to legislators,” she says.

State lawmakers and the Governor remain locked in a budget battle. Roy Cooper vetoed a budget that included a 3.9 percent pay increase over two years, arguing it’s not enough.

Johnson says it’s unfortunate teachers are caught in the middle.

“There are too many involved in Government that are looking out for government and not the people of North Carolina,” he says.

CMS ramped up security after the Butler High School shooting in 2018 with random security checks and high schools.

Johnson says students can now use a new app called “Say Something” to report tips anonymously.

“They don’t have to worry about going to the counselor’s office. They don’t have to worry about going to the principal’s office. They might not be comfortable doing that. This allows them to get the tips into the hands of the people who can do something with it,” he says.