Wilson’s World: Talking Sustainability at Discover Place Science in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson is at Discovery Place Science where he was learning more about sustainability through cool experiments and exhibits at the museum. Sustainability is how we live today while we keep in mind our future generations.

Once a month for the next 6 months Discovery Place will be holding a “Sustainablity Saturday” in all of their museums. Visitors will see and participate in experiments and exhibits that show us what sustainablity is all about.

To find out more about Discovery Place Science and more about everything going on at Discovery Place in uptown Charlotte go to their website at discoveryplace.org.

