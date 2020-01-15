Wilson’s World: It’s Cookie Season 2020 for the Girl Scouts with the Hornets’ Nest Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It is the time of the year that we have all been waiting for….Girl Scout Cookie Season! And Wilson was kicking the season off the right way…hanging with some of the wonderful young ladies of the Hornets’ Nest Girl Scouts.

Wilson had fun with young Jade, Olive a six year old who loved hanging with Wilson, Emma who is a Wilson’s World regular, and Maddy who was the Hornets’ Nest highest cookie seller last year. All of the girls talked with Wilson about how much they enjoy being a Scout and what being a Girl Scout has done for them.

And of course, the famous Girl Scout cookie debate rages on…just which cookie is the best? Well, you don’t have to choose, you can just open up your cookie finder app and find a local troop and then purchase one of each. And while you are buying cookies for yourself, why not buy one for a service member? Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, a former member of the military and now a troop leader, talked with Wilson about how you can help out their Hometown Heroes program and donate a box of cookies to local first responders, local veterans hospitals, and the USO.

Make sure that you find your local Hornets’ Nest Girl Scout and buy a box or two….or even three…of cookies. Find out more about where you can purchase cookies at hngirlscouts.org or download the cookie finder app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

