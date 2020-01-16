Wilson’s World: Celebrating the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Wilson was in Rock Hill this morning with where he was previewing the upcoming events being held by Visit York County as part of the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Events to celebrate MLK Day include the MLK Day Parade on Saturday, January 18th, the 2nd Annual Visit York County MLK, Jr. Holiday Basketball Showcase on Monday, January 20th. Other events include the MLK Talent Showcase on Friday, January 17th and the The Journey According to Jazz event on Sunday, January 19th.

The MLK Day Parade presented by Western York County NAACP kicks off at 1pm this Saturday. The parade is in its 39th year and it is the longest running MLK Day parade in the state. There will be a band round up, presentations, food and shopping after the parade.

On Monday at 11am the 2nd Annual Visit York County MLK, Jr. Holiday Basketball Showcase tips off at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center. The showcase highlights 14 teams from Clover, York, York County, Columbia, and Spartanburg and more with basketball all day until 8pm. Tickets are $10 for the entire day of basketball. Get more information on the event HERE.

Visit the website of Visit York County at visityorkcounty.com to get more information on all of the events for the MLK Holiday weekend.

