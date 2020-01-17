Wilson’s World: Celebrating 60 Years of the Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. – Wilson was at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his home away from home, to celebrate 60 years of rubbing, racing and lots of fun at CMS.

Built in 1959 by NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith and the late NASCAR driver Curtis Turner, the first World 600 race took the green flag in June of 1960 and since then has had a rich history of racing as well as new innovations and fan experiences.

Wilson talked to one of the youngest racers to have hit the track, 8 year old Bandolero driver Coltun “Colt” Johnson. Colt showed us his #24 car and talk about how much he enjoys racing.

Just some of the events that happen at the speedway other than the major races and the NASCAR All Star Race, include Cars & Coffee, events at the zMax Dragway, the back to school Monster Truck Bash and events at the dirt track. Non-race events include the Epicenter Festival, their STEM program, racing schools, the AutoFair, and Speedway Christmas. And this year, the Speedway Club is part of Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

Some of the upcoming events at Charlotte Motor Speedway this year include:

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 24

Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash – Saturday, August 15

Bank of America Roval 400 – Sunday, October 11

Can-Am World of Outlaw World Finals at the Dirt Track Nov. 5, 6, 7

More events continue to be held at the speedway. Check out Charlotte Motor Speedway at charlottemotorspeedway.com for more on the history of the speedway, it’s amenities, races and special events.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.