Wilson’s World: Celebrating the 26th Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was a very large crowd gathering today at the Charlotte Convention Center as the 26th Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast was preparing to get underway. Wilson was inside the lobby talking with some of the attendees before they entered the Crown Ballroom at the center.

Robert Johnson, Board Chairman of the McCrorey YMCA talked with Wilson about the importance of the breakfast which is not only to honor Dr. King but is also a major fund raising event. The MLK Holiday Breakfast was established by the H.L. McCrorey Family YMCA. Proceeds from the breakfast provide programs for children and teens at the McCrorey YMCA.

Rising Co-Host, Laresa Thompson is at the breakfast and is facilitating a Q&A event with keynote speaker Robert A Brown who is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of B&C Associates, Inc and B&C International LLC. Laresa stopped by and spoke with Wilson before her duties on stage and her excitement about participating in the event and be on the stage to talk with Mr. Brown. Wilson also had some fun with Laresa when he talked with her Mom who accompanied her to the breakfast.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.