Wilson’s World: “Where the Wild Things Are” at the Gaston County Library

GASTONIA, N.C. – Sometimes when we use the term “where the wild things are” we normally are looking for Wilson. But this morning, we know where he was and when we are talking Where the Wild Things Are it is about the book and the exhibit at Gaston Country Library.

Through this Saturday, January 25th, ‘Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition’ spotlights 50 original works by Maurice Sendak, the award-winning author and illustrator of Where the Wild Things Are. Throughout his career, Sendak authored 22 books and illustrated 79 others.The exhibition has been on display in multiple cities and countries, including London, England; Toronto; Ontario; Houston, Texas; and Baltimore, Maryland. This will be the only stop in the Carolinas for the exhibit.

There is no admission fee for the exhibition but admission tickets are suggested. For more information and to obtain tickets go to the weblink HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.