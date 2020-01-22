Wilson’s World: Enjoying Restaurant Week at Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub and Dilworth Tasting Room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are halfway through Queen’s Feast:Charlotte Restaurant Week so Wilson decided this morning to visit two of the Charlotte restaurants that are participating in the event.

Wilson’s first stop was at Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub at 2000 South Blvd in Atherton Mill in South End. With the name Big Ben and a decor that is all things British, you know that you will be served authentic British fare. Shepherds pie, bangers & mash, and of course fish & chips are just a few of the traditional British pub fare menu items you will find.

Wilson then stopped in at one of Trip’s favorite places, Dilworth Tasting Room at 300 East Tremont Avenue in Dilworth. Known for their great (heated) open air patio, Dilworth Tasting Room offers not only signature beverages and classic wines but a menu that offers a variety of dishes from appetizers to desserts.

The Queen’s Feast:Charlotte Restaurant Week dinner specials will only be offered through this Sunday, January 26th. So you are running out of time to take advantage of the 3 course dinner for just $30 or $35 per person (not including tax and gratuity) at over 140 restaurants, including Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub and Dilworth Tasting Room. If you haven’t tried either of these great restaurants, now is the time! To find the Queen’s Feast menu offerings for both restaurants as well as make reservations go to the Queen’s Feast website at charlotterestaurantweek.com.

