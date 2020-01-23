Wilson’s World: Previewing the 16th Annual Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

CONCORD, N.C. – The 16th Annual Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show kicks off tomorrow at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord. Wilson was joined by Bruce Evans, Show Manager, at the arena this morning giving us a look at some of the vendors that can help us with out with home and landscaping projects we are gearing up to complete this spring.

Vendors that Wilson talked with included Great Design 4 U, Nature’s Vision Landscaping, and Tuff Shed.

Doors open for the The 16th Annual Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show open tomorrow at 2pm. Information on the event including hours, ticket prices, and ticket discounts can be found at their website charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com.

The Cabarrus Arena & Events Center is located at 4751 NC Hwy 49 North in Concord.

