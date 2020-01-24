NC State Board Of Elections Reminds Voters That Photo ID Is Not Required For 2020 Primary Election

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of elections is reminding residents that photo identification is not required to vote in the 2020 primary election.

According to the State Board of Elections, they will be mailing a postcard to every residential household in the state with this information. A federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter ID photo requirement from taking place on December 31, 2020. The order will remain in place until further order of the court.

“We know these changes can be confusing for voters, and we wanted to make sure all voters have the latest information about the primary election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “This mailing also provides important election dates for voters to add to their calendars.”

Voters should also be aware of the following upcoming dates: