Wilson’s World: Exploring Some of the RVs at the NCRVDA 2020 Show at the Park Expo & Conference Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 2020 North Carolina RV Dealers Association show at the Park Expo & Conference Center kicks off later this morning. But before the doors opened Wilson took us inside to get a look at some of the RVs attendees can check out at the show.

From the smallest pull behind your car camper to large fifth wheel campers and motor homes, there is a camper size and price for all families. Also at the show will be RV expert handyman Dave Solberg holding RV Educational Seminars that can help you pick out the perfect RV and how to properly take care of it when you get it home.

And be sure to check out all of the great accessories and necessities you need for your RV. From small and large foldable tables to lights, storage, cooking and grilling accessories, and anything else you need to call your RV home…they are going to have it.

The NCRVDA RV shows are the biggest and best in the state. They offer so much that it is almost impossible to see it all in one day. So to make sure you get through the entire show they offer all guests free “Be Back” passes to come back any day of the show to see more.

More information on the 2020 North Carolina RV Dealers Association show at the Park Expo including admission, ticket discounts and hours can be found at northcarolinarvda.com/charlotte. The Park Expo & Conference Center is located at 800 Briar Creek Rd in Charlotte.

