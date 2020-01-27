Wilson’s World: Previewing the Jamie Kimble Foundation’s Teens for Courage Event at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was at Carowinds with members of the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage, Mecklenburg County Support Services and students from area high schools to talk about the first Teens for Courage Event being held at Carowinds this Saturday.

Approximately 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner. Research studies reveal that 3 in 4 parents never discuss the warning signs of intimate partner violence with their children. The first ever Jamie Kimble Foundation Teens for Courage event was created to provide a comprehensive educational curriculum to reinforce the development of healthy and respectful dating relationships and teach students how to be active bystanders. The event is free but registration is required and is attendance is limited to 500 students.

During the event participants will network with students from High Schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and surrounding counties while learning how start a Courage Club at their school. They will also create a logo and activities for their club for the entire year. The event will even earn six hours of volunteer credits for the students. Attendees will receive a free swag bag and JKFFC T-shirt. Morning refreshments and lunch will be served to all attendees. More information including registration can be found HERE.

Founded by Ron Kimble in honor of his daughter Jamie, who was shot and killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend, the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage was created to bring education, awareness, prevention and training young people the warning signs of abuse. Find out more about the Jamie Kimble Foundation and their work to raise awareness for domestic violence at their website jkffc.org.

