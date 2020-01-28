Wilson’s World: Kicking Off the Annual 49ers4Life Blood Drive at Halton Arena at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Wilson was on the campus of UNC Charlotte where he joined students and faculty as they kicked off their January 2020 49ers4Life Blood Drive.

For over 10 years the students and faculty at UNC Charlotte have held their 49ers4Life Blood Drive in Halton Arena on the campus of UNC Charlotte. And each year Wilson likes to stop by to help them kick off the event. Again this year he was there as UNC Charlotte students, staff, and faculty as well as memebers of the community responded to the call from the American Red Cross to help get their blood supply re-stocked. And as in previous years, the need for blood is always critical after the holidays.

The 49ers4Life Blood Drive continues in the Halton Arena inside the Barnhardt Student Activity Center on the campus at UNC Charlotte until 2pm today and continues from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday. Get more information on the 49ers4Life Blood Drive on Facebook HERE or on Twitter HERE.

