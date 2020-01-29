Wilson’s World: Learning More about the 5th Annual Autobell Creek Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In 2016 UNC Charlotte’s Center for STEM Education hosted the first Autobell® Car Wash Creek Challenge® for CMS schools. This year’s fifth annual challenge will be hosted at Newell Elementary School. Wilson was with students at Walter G. Byers School this morning previewing the event and getting more information about the challenge that he will be participating in this Saturday. The challenge was designed for elementary students to explore and demonstrate their knowledge of local waterways.

Teams of fourth and fifth grade students learn about local water resources, quality and management. Participating Classrooms are provided with maps and pamphlets detailing various Mecklenburg County creeksheds. Autobell® Car Wash Creek Challenge® awards prizes to participants and the winners of each contest.

Autobell® Car Wash Creek Challenge® will be held at Newell Elementary School 325 Rocky River Rd W in Charlotte this Saturday, February 1st. Wilson will be at the event doing a little judging and More information on the 2020 challenge including registration forms and participant forms can be found HERE.

