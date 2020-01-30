Wilson’s World: Previewing the 2020 Baxter Close YMCA Polar Plunge for Special Olympics South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. – Wilson was at Gold Hill Middle School this morning where they were showing off their trophy for winning the Top School Fundraiser for the Baxter Close YMCA Polar Plunge for Special Olympics South Carolina and now they are working on winning again this year. But they have their work cut out for them. Fort Mill High School principal Gales Scroggs showed up wearing his loudest “polar plunge” pants to support his school. Chief Steve Parker and Sgt. Rob Burns with the Tega Cay Police Department made an appearance to talk about their team and their Polar Plunge jump earlier this week…and boy was that water cold.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics South Carolina will be held at the Baxter Close YMCA in Fort Mill on Saturday, February 8th with the registration at 10am, a costume contest at 10:30am, lunch at 11am and the big plunge at noon. There will be music, games, food and a lot of fun!

But, if taking a leap into the chilly waters of the outdoor pool at the Baxter Y on a February day is just a little too cold for you, you can still help by donating to the Special Olympics South Carolina. For more information on the polar plunge and how you can sign up to participate, help or donate go the website HERE.

