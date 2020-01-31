Epicenter Music Festival Two-Day Passes Now Available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time, two-day passes are available for Epicenter, May 1, 2 and 3 at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC, just outside Charlotte.

Fans can pick between Friday & Saturday, Saturday & Sunday or Friday & Sunday. As previously announced, rock icons Metallica will headline Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3, performing two different headlining sets.

Disturbed–celebrating the 20th year since the release of their multiplatinum debut The Sickness–will headline Saturday, May 2. The music lineup for Epicenter also includes Lynyrd Skynyrd (in an exclusive 2020 North Carolina performance), Deftones, Godsmack, Volbeat, Staind, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Gojira, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Rancid, Royal Blood, Anthrax, Dropkick Murphys, I Prevail, Alter Bridge and many more.

All general admission two-day passes are now available for $149.50 + fees.

The 3-day destination music experience will feature a massive lineup of top rock acts performing on four stages, along with a wide variety of food and beverage offerings, and various camping options and amenities, with General Admission, VIP tickets, and camping available for purchase now at https://EpicenterFestival.com.

The daily music lineup for Epicenter is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 1: Metallica, Godsmack, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Royal Blood, I Prevail, Ghostemane, Ice Nine Kills, The Darkness, Starset, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, The Hu, New Years Day, Bones UK, Fire From The Gods, 3Teeth, Nascar Aloe, Joyous Wolf, Killstation, Stitched Up Heart, Hero The Band, The Black Moods

Saturday, May 2: Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd (one of the band’s final appearances ever, as part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour), Staind, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Alter Bridge, Code Orange, Of Mice & Men, Saint Asonia, Jinjer, Crown The Empire, Anti-Flag, City Morgue, The Chats, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Clint Lowery, Brkn Love, Brutus, Toothgrinder, Brass Against, Selfish Things, Zero 9:36, Like Machines

Sunday, May 3: Metallica, Deftones, Volbeat, Gojira, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Bad Wolves, Sleeping With Sirens, Power Trip, The Amity Affliction, Des Rocs, Goodbye June, Airbourne, Stray From The Path, Plague Vendor, Ego Kill Talent, Higher Power, Skynd, Atomic Guava, and more

Festival entry begins at 11:30 AM each day.

At Epicenter, fans 21+ can enjoy multiple specialty curated beverage experiences. The Boilermaker pop-up will feature Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner, as well as craft cocktails. Varietals from Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards (owned by Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer) will be available at the Caduceus Wine Garden, and the Heavy Tiki Bar will provide a shaded tropical oasis filled with killer cocktails.

Camping at Epicenter will let patrons keep the rock ‘n’ roll party going all weekend long, with campgrounds open from Thursday, April 30 through Monday, May 4. All tent and RV campers will have access to showers, portable restrooms, food and drink vendors, charging stations, information, and medical services.

Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 7301 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord, NC, just outside Charlotte, and less than two hours from Raleigh/Durham, Columbia and Greensboro. Visit www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com for directions and additional venue information.

For more information on Epicenter, please visit:

Website: https://EpicenterFestival.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpicenterFest

Twitter: https://twitter.com/epicenterfest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicenterfest