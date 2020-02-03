Wilson’s World: Wrapping up the 2020 Hendrick Cares Book Drive at Hendrick Honda on South Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was back at Hendrick Honda on South Blvd today where they were wrapping up their 2020 Hendrick Cares Book Drive collecting books for Classroom Central.

Beginning Janaury 2nd thru today, Hendrick Honda, at 8901 South Blvd in Charlotte has been accepting new and gently used books into bins that were located in the new car showroom, the used car building, the service lounge and even at their collision center. And if you didn’t get a chance to drop by Hendrick Honda during the book drive, you can still drop off your books at the Classroom Central location on Wilkinson Blvd.

The Hendrick Cares Program is a corporate social responsibility program of Hendrick Automotive Group assuring the company’s legacy of caring for others and commitment to teamwork are put into action to benefit employees, customers and communities. The program includes not only the book drives and meal drives but includes the Hendrick Family Foundation as well.

The mission of Classroom Central is to give students who live in poverty the school supplies they need to succeed in the classroom. Classroom Central covers schools in Charlotte Mecklenburg, Gaston, Iredell/Statesville, Union, the City of Kannapolis, and Lancaster, SC. To find out more about Classroom Central and how you can help go to their website at classroomcentral.org.