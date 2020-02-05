Wilson’s World: Viewing the Latest Billboards that are Part of the ArtPop Street Gallery Class of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new group of artistic billboards will be gracing the Charlotte area soon as part of the #ArtPopCLT. Wilson was with the group of local artists that are being featured in this year’s ArtPop Street Gallery 2020. They talked about their art and the excitement of seeing it displayed around the city.

Thanks to billboards from Adams Outdoor Advertising, the ArtPop Street Gallery brings art outdoors where artists can showcase their craft to thousands of people each day and turn roads, highways and thoroughfares into opportunities for artistic appreciation and discovery. Wilson was joined by some of the artists who have their artwork displayed on the 20 billboards across the Charlotte area.

Wendy Hickey, Executive Director of Art Pop Street Gallery and Gale Bonnell of Adams Outdoor Advertising and Traci Maynard of Awedience Media, talked with Wilson about the partnerships with #ArtPopCLT.

The ArtPop Street Gallery has artwork located on billboards, buses, newsracks throughout the Charlotte region and rotate throughout the year. The ArtPop Street Gallery is in danger of disappearing and they need funding and your support. If you would like to donate or would like to talk with them about a sponsorship or partnership, contact them at artpopstreetgallery.com.

Find out more about all of these artists, find out where their art is being displayed, and how to contact each one at the ArtPop website artpopstreetgallery.com.

